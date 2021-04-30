Ex AJK President Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Shah remembered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 30 (APP):The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan paid glowing tributes to the former President of Azad Kashmir Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Shah on his 54th death anniversary being observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir on Friday with due solemnity and reverence.

The Prime Minister in his message said that the religious and political services rendered by Mir Waiz-e-Kashmir Maulana Muhammd Yousaf Shah is not only a golden chapter of Kashmir history but would also serve as a guiding factor for the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self determination.

He said Mir Waiz-e-Kashmir was an epoch making personality who had played a significant role in political and religious fields.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government resolve to continue to support the Kashmiri brethren for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination and added that we will not take rest till the dawn of freedom in occupied Kashmir .

He said Indian forces have intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement but the morale of the Kashmiri fighting against Indian brute forces are high and they will continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of liberation.