Ex-astronaut Gives Democrats US Senate Win In Arizona: Networks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

Ex-astronaut gives Democrats US Senate win in Arizona: networks

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Retired space shuttle commander Mark Kelly won a US Senate seat in Arizona, US media projected early Wednesday, defeating a Republican incumbent and breathing life into Democrats' slim hopes of taking control of the chamber.

"I'm also confident that when the votes are counted, that we're going to be successful in this mission," Kelly, 56, told supporters hours before Fox news and The New York Times projected him the winner against Senator Martha McSally, a trailblazing former fighter pilot.

McSally was aligned with President Donald Trump earlier this year but distanced herself from him in the final month in the southwestern state, where changing demographics and moderate conservatives' frustrations with Trump helped Democrat Joe Biden win the state in the presidential race.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

