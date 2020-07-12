UrduPoint.com
Ex-Australia And Crystal Palace Captain Jedinak Calls It A Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Ex-Australia and Crystal Palace captain Jedinak calls it a day

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Australia captain and Crystal Palace stalwart Mile Jedinak announced his retirement Sunday, saying it was "time for a new chapter".

The 35-year-old spent five seasons at the London club, joining from Turkey's Genclerbirligi in 2011, skippering Palace to promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2013.

He moved to Aston Villa in 2016 but was released at the end of the 2018-19 season with speculation that he may rejoin a team in Australia's A-League, where he started his career.

But the defensive midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he was hanging up his boots aged 35.

"I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football," he said. "My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished.

"I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. It's now time for a new chapter." Palace paid tribute on Twitter, calling Jedinak "a leader of men and a club legend".

He played 79 times for his country, featuring at three World Cups before bowing out of international football in late 2018.

One of his biggest triumphs was captaining the Socceroos to win the 2015 Asian Cup on home soil.

