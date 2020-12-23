Ex-Brazil boss Luxemburgo leaves hospital after coronavirus stay

(@FahadShabbir)

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Former Brazil coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was released from hospital on Tuesday, 11 days after being admitted with Covid-19.

"I about to leave here," the 68-year-old coach said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Luxemburgo, who coached Brazil from 1998 to 2000 and had a brief spell at Real Madrid in 2005, was hospitalised in Sao Paulo on December 11 with "moderate symptoms".

"I am recovering well, thank God. Decrease in the lung condition; hoarse voice because of coughing, but the fever is gone," he said in croaky voice while appearing short of breath.

"I'm not cured, but I'm almost fine."Luxemburgo, who has had more than 30 head coaching jobs and has led four different clubs to Brazilian league titles, was dismissed from his last club Palmeiras in mid-October because of poor results. It was his fifth spell at the club.

More than 187,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, the second worst hit country in the world after the United States. Nearly 7.2 million positive cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.