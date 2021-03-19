UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-British Cycling Doctor Freeman Struck Off Medical Register

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ex-British Cycling doctor Freeman struck off medical register

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been permanently struck off the medical register, a medical tribunal ruled on Friday.

Freeman was last week found guilty of ordering testosterone to British Cycling headquarters "knowing or believing" it was to be given to an unnamed rider for doping purposes.

The sanctions decision read: "The tribunal considered that Dr Freeman's behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

"The tribunal has therefore determined that erasure is the only sufficient sanction which would protect patients, maintain public confidence in the profession and send a clear message to Dr Freeman, the profession and the public that his misconduct constituted behaviour unbefitting and incompatible with that of a registered doctor."

Related Topics

Cycling Doctor

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

1 hour ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

1 hour ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

1 hour ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

1 hour ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.