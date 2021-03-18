UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-British Cycling Doctor's Fitness To Practise Impaired: Medical Tribunal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Ex-British Cycling doctor's fitness to practise impaired: medical tribunal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman's fitness to practise medicine is impaired, a medical tribunal ruled on Thursday.

Freeman was last week found guilty of ordering testosterone to British Cycling headquarters "knowing or believing" it was to be given to an unnamed rider for doping purposes.

The hearing resumed on Wednesday and after a day's deliberation, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal gave its verdict.

"The tribunal bore in mind that Dr Freeman's misconduct involved a number of significant elements, including serious dishonesty, as well as behaviour which could have placed patients at unwarranted risk of harm," it said.

"It concluded that public confidence in the profession would be undermined if a finding of impairment were not made.

"The tribunal has therefore determined that Dr Freeman's fitness to practise is impaired by reason of his misconduct." The tribunal will now consider what sanctions, if any, it will impose on Freeman.

The General Medical Council, which licenses doctors to practise in Britain, has argued the doctor should be permanently struck off the register.

Freeman had claimed that he ordered Testogel in 2011 to treat former performance director Shane Sutton's erectile dysfunction.

That was strenuously denied by the Australian and dismissed by the tribunal as being untruthful.

"The tribunal considered that Dr Freeman's conduct surrounding the order of the Testogel amounted to a long and considered pattern of very serious dishonesty," the impairment ruling continued.

"In the course of that dishonesty... Dr Freeman abused the professional trust of colleagues and friends, publicly traduced the reputation of another professional (Mr Sutton), and deliberately misled UKAD (UK Anti-Doping), among other matters.

"His dishonesty continued up to and during the hearing itself. This, too, was serious misconduct."

Related Topics

Hearing Cycling Doctor United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

1 hour ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

2 hours ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.