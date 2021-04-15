UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-captain Streak Responsible For Zimbabwe Cricket's 'darkest Day'

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Ex-captain Streak responsible for Zimbabwe cricket's 'darkest day'

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Heath Streak was Wednesday blasted as "selfish and greedy" after being handed an eight-year ban for corruption in a scandal described as "the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket".

Former national captain and coach Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code related to betting.

He disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.

He also "facilitated or attempted to facilitate" the introduction of four players including a national captain to a third party for inside information for betting purposes, said the ICC.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said it was a "very sad and shameful episode that might well go down in history as the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket".

"As he represented and captained Zimbabwe before later coaching the national side over the years, Streak was a powerful figure adored by many and held up as an idol for future generations of cricketers.

"But, as we and the rest of the world now know, Streak was also a corrupt, greedy and selfish character who regrettably abused his status and position in pursuit of dirty benefits.

Mukuhlani added in a statement: "He has let cricket down. He has let down the teams and players he coached. He has let the nation down. He has let down the fans - including impressionable children - who loved and idolised him."

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan Corruption World ICC Scandal Bangladesh Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Zimbabwe 2018 Coach Attock Petroleum Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

35 minutes ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

47 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

47 minutes ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

47 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.