Ex-Catalan leader arrives for Spain extradition hearing in Italy

Sassari, Italy, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrived Monday at an Italian court where is fighting an extradition warrant issued by Spain over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid.

The 58-year-old, who fled Spain for Belgium in 2017, was arrested on the island of Sardinia on September 23. He was released pending Monday's hearing in the town of Sassari, where he was greeted by supporters shouting "Freedom! Freedom!".