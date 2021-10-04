Ex-Catalan leader fights Spanish warrant in Italy court

(@FahadShabbir)

Sassari, Italy, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont returned to court in Italy on Monday to fight an extradition warrant issued by Spain over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid.

The 58-year-old, who fled Spain for Belgium in 2017, was arrested on the island of Sardinia on September 23, where he spent the night in a cell before being released pending Monday's hearing.

Puigdemont was greeted by supporters shouting "Freedom! Freedom!" and waving Catalan independence flags as he arrived at the court in Sassari, where three appeal judges are due initially to decide whether his arrest was valid.

"During the hearing, it will have to be determined if the European arrest warrant can be applied," his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told AFP.

Puigdemont's legal team insist he has immunity as an MEP, although this is the subject of a legal case. Spain has demanded he return to face justice.

Puigdemont led efforts by Catalonia's separatist regional government to stage an independence referendum in October 2017 despite a ban by Madrid. The vote was marred by police violence.

Several weeks later, the Catalan administration issued a short-lived declaration of independence, triggering a political crisis that prompted Puigdemont and several others to flee.

Those who stayed behind were arrested and put on trial, with nine of them jailed for between nine and 13 years.

Although they were pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and the others to face justice over the secession bid.

- 'No reason' for detention - Puigdemont's arrest last month, on a trip as MEP to a cultural festival in the town of Alghero in Sardinia, was the third time he has been arrested since fleeing Spain.

The first was when he arrived in Brussels and the second was in Germany in March 2018, when it took the courts nearly four months to return him to full freedom.

Puigdemont enjoyed immunity for a time after being elected an MEP in 2019, but that was lifted by the European Parliament in March in a decision upheld in July by the EU's General Court.

However, he and two former Catalan regional ministers, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, who are also wanted by Spain, are appealing the European Parliament's decision.

A final ruling by the EU court has yet to be made.

On Friday, Puigdemont's legal team said he was seeking an emergency injunction with the EU General Court to retain his immunity.

Both Comin and Ponsati were in Sassari Monday -- arriving in Italy without being arrested -- in a show of support for Puigdemont.

"We have immunity as MEPs. We have always said that there was no reason for the detention of president Puigdemont," Comin told AFP.

If the Italian judges rule the European arrest warrant valid, the issue of whether he can be extradited may be tricky, as the crime of which he is accused in Spain -- sedition -- does not exist in the Italian criminal code.

His arrest, which sparked protests in the Catalan capital Barcelona, came barely a week after the left-wing government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the regional Catalan authorities resumed negotiations to find a solution to Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

There has been a significant thaw in the relationship since Pere Aragones, a moderate separatist from the left-wing ERC, was elected as Catalan leader in May, taking the helm of the region's separatist-dominated coalition.