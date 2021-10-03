Ex-Catalan leader in Sardinia for court hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

Sassari, Italy, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Catalonia's exiled former leader Carles Puigdemont arrived in Sardinia on Sunday, a day before a court decides whether to put him behind bars following his arrest last month on a European arrest warrant.

The 58-year-old, who fled Spain for Belgium in 2017 after a failed bid to declare independence for Catalonia, is wanted by Madrid on allegations of sedition.

He was detained on September 23 on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was due to attend a cultural festival, but a court released him a day later and allowed him to return home to Belgium, providing he came back for Monday's hearing.

His lawyer Gonzalo Boye told AFP he had landed on Sunday morning at Alghero airport, in the northwest of the island.

"He is there with Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati," he said, referring to two other members of the European Parliament who are also wanted by Madrid for their role in the independence bid.

The court in Sassari, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Alghero, will determine whether the arrest warrant can be applied to this situation or not.

If it decides it is, Puigdemont will be detained as another parallel extradition procedure begins.

He will be able to appeal such a decision, his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told AFP.

A member of the European Parliament since 2019, Puigdemont on Friday sought an emergency injunction to regain his immunity as an MEP, which has been provisionally lifted.

The European Parliament voted in March to strip him of immunity, and that measure was confirmed in July by the EU's General Court.

However, the EU court has yet to give its final ruling.

Puigdemont led efforts by Catalonia's separatist regional government to stage an independence referendum on October 2017 despite a ban by Madrid. The vote was marred by police violence.

Several weeks later, the administration issued a short-lived declaration of independence, triggering a political crisis with Spain, and prompting Puigdemont and several others to flee abroad.

This is the third time he has been arrested since fleeing Spain. The first was when he arrived in Brussels, and the second in Germany in March 2018, when it took the courts nearly four months to return him to full freedom.