UrduPoint.com

Ex-Catalan Leader In Sardinia For Court Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ex-Catalan leader in Sardinia for court hearing

Sassari, Italy, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Catalonia's exiled former leader Carles Puigdemont arrived in Sardinia on Sunday, a day before a court decides whether to put him behind bars following his arrest last month on a European arrest warrant.

The 58-year-old, who fled Spain for Belgium in 2017 after a failed bid to declare independence for Catalonia, is wanted by Madrid on allegations of sedition.

He was detained on September 23 on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was due to attend a cultural festival, but a court released him a day later and allowed him to return home to Belgium, providing he came back for Monday's hearing.

His lawyer Gonzalo Boye told AFP he had landed on Sunday morning at Alghero airport, in the northwest of the island.

"He is there with Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati," he said, referring to two other members of the European Parliament who are also wanted by Madrid for their role in the independence bid.

The court in Sassari, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Alghero, will determine whether the arrest warrant can be applied to this situation or not.

If it decides it is, Puigdemont will be detained as another parallel extradition procedure begins.

He will be able to appeal such a decision, his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told AFP.

A member of the European Parliament since 2019, Puigdemont on Friday sought an emergency injunction to regain his immunity as an MEP, which has been provisionally lifted.

The European Parliament voted in March to strip him of immunity, and that measure was confirmed in July by the EU's General Court.

However, the EU court has yet to give its final ruling.

Puigdemont led efforts by Catalonia's separatist regional government to stage an independence referendum on October 2017 despite a ban by Madrid. The vote was marred by police violence.

Several weeks later, the administration issued a short-lived declaration of independence, triggering a political crisis with Spain, and prompting Puigdemont and several others to flee abroad.

This is the third time he has been arrested since fleeing Spain. The first was when he arrived in Brussels, and the second in Germany in March 2018, when it took the courts nearly four months to return him to full freedom.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Parliament Vote Immunity Germany Brussels Sassari Madrid Independence Spain Belgium March July September October Sunday 2017 2018 2019 From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer ..

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer connection, effective interact ..

21 minutes ago
 Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

3 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

3 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

4 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.