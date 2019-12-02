UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Chad PM Arrested On Fraud Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Ex-Chad PM arrested on fraud allegations

N'Djamena, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A Chadian minister, who served as the country's premier from 2013-16 was arrested on Sunday over fraud allegations, a police spokesman told AFP.

Kalzeube Pahimi Deubet was detained following a complaint from the state inspectorate general for fraud, the spokesman said.

Currently secretary-general of the presidency, his post involves coordinating government action. As well as the premiership, he has also held a number of ministerial positions.

Chad President Idriss Deby Itno, who has governed the poor, oil-rich state since 1990, last year vowed to crack down on entrenched graft.

The landlocked country has a history of political violence and corruption. It was ranked 165th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Poor Sunday 2018 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

10 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

11 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

11 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.