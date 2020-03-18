UrduPoint.com
Ex-champion And Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Ex-champion and trainer Roger Mayweather dies

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Roger Mayweather, a two-time world champion turned trainer and uncle of unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, has died at the age of 58.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," said Floyd Mayweather, who was trained by his uncle for much of his illustrious career.

Roger Mayweather, who had struggled with diabetes, won world titles at super featherweight and super lightweight, earning 59 wins in a near-20-year ring career that included notable fights against Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker.

"Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing," Floyd Mayweather said.

"Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world."

