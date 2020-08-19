Ex-champions Froome, Thomas left out of Ineos Tour de France team

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will not get the chance to end his spell with Team Ineos Grenadier with a tilt at a fifth crown after being omitted from the team for this year's race.

The 35-year-old Kenyan-born British rider "needs more time" according to team principal Dave Brailsford and will instead aim for the Vuelta d'Espana.

Froome has been trying to get back to peak condition after he was involved in a high-speed crash at last year's Criterium du Dauphine which came close to ending his career.

Brailsford has also left out 2018 champion Geraint Thomas who will target the Giro d'Italia, leaving defending champion Egan Bernal as the team leader.