Ex-Chelsea Playmaker Kakuta Rejoins Boyhood Club Lens

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ex-Chelsea playmaker Kakuta rejoins boyhood club Lens

Lens, France, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Gael Kakuta has agreed to join his former club Lens, the newly-promoted Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

DR Congo international Kakuta, 29, who came through the Lens academy before joining the Blues as a teenager, will join his new outit on loan for the season from Amiens.

"Here's where it all started. I always wanted to play for Lens' first team. It was my childhood dream," Kakuta said in a club statement.

He failed to help his parent side avoid the drop to Ligue 2 despite scoring two goals and making five assists last term.

His deal at the four-time French champions includes an option to buy.

Lens return to the top-flight next term after relegation in 2015.

