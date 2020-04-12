UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Chelsea Star Drogba Offers Hospital In Virus Fight

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Ex-Chelsea star Drogba offers hospital in virus fight

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native Ivory Coast to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a local politician said.

Drogba, who scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country and won the Champions League with the English club during his playing career, has proposed the use of the Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan.

"We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism," the head of the city's regional council Vincent Toh Bi said.

The centre located in the Attecoube district is not yet in a working state but can be used in a period of crisis.

"It's up to the state to validate it and make it functional," the director of Drogba' foundation, who run the unit, Mariam Breka said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak four people have died and 533 cases have been registered in Ivory Coast.

Related Topics

Died Abidjan Ivory Coast Chelsea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

53 minutes ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

1 hour ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.