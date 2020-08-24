UrduPoint.com
Ex-Congo President Lissouba Dies At 88

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Ex-Congo president Lissouba dies at 88

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Congolese president Pascal Lissouba died in France on Monday at the age of 88, his Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (UADS) party told AFP.

"President Lissouba passed away after an illness," party spokesman and MP Honore Sayi said.

Lissouba died in Perpignan, southwestern France, he said.

He was president of the Republic of Congo -- also called Congo-Brazzaville, to distinguish it from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) -- from 1992 to 1997.

He fled the country after being overthrown in a civil war by the current president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who had lost the country's first multi-party elections in 1992.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

