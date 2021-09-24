UrduPoint.com

Ex-cop Convicted Of George Floyd's Murder Files Appeal: Court Document

Sumaira FH 22 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of murdering George Floyd, filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court Thursday night, citing 14 complaints related to his trial earlier this year.

Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction, accusing the state of prejudicial misconduct, among other objections.

Floyd's death in May 2020 sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

