Ex-cricket chief on panel to review Wallabies World Cup flop

Sydney, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Former cricket administrator Pat Howard was Wednesday named as part of a three-man panel to review the Wallabies 2019 season which culminated in their World Cup flop.

Australia, under Michael Cheika, crashed out of the tournament in Japan at the quarter-final stage to England, sparking stinging criticism of not only his tactics, but his Rugby Australia bosses by domestic media.

Howard, an ex-Wallaby and team performance chief at Cricket Australia, will join four-time Olympic rower Bo Hanson and Australian Test centurion Nathan Sharpe in determining what went wrong.

They will work alongside director of rugby Scott Johnson to deliver the review over the next month.

"Having these three individuals leading the process will provide a well-rounded perspective on the Wallabies programme," Said Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle.

"It will enable us to take forward any key learnings for delivery into the major tournament preparations of all of our national teams over the next four-year cycle."All 2019 Wallabies squad members and team staff will be interviewed.