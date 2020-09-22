UrduPoint.com
Ex-defence Minister Appointed Mali's Transition Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition leader

Bamako, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Mali's former defence minister Ba N'Daou has been announced as president of a new transition government, the leader of the Sahel state's ruling military junta said on national television Monday.

According to a roadmap backed by the junta, the new president is meant to lead the country for several months before staging elections and returning Mali to civilian rule.

