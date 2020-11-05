UrduPoint.com
Ex-deputy Paris Mayor Questioned Over Rape Allegations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Paris, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A deputy mayor of Paris who is facing an inquiry over claims he raped and abused a man several times in the 1990s was questioned by investigators Thursday, a source close to the case said.

Christophe Girard resigned in July under pressure from opposition politicians and women's groups over his ties to Gabriel Matzneff, an award-winning writer now hit by a paedophilia scandal.

A few weeks later, Girard himself was accused of abusing a minor in a New York Times report, leading prosecutors to open a preliminary rape inquiry that includes determining if the claims still fall within statutes of limitation.

The Times cited allegations by Aniss Hmaid, now 46, that Girard had sexually abused him over nearly a decade after they met in Tunisia when he was 15.

He also accused Girard of coercing him into sex on about 20 further occasions over several years. "He took advantage of my youth, of my young age and everything for his sexual pleasures," Hmaid said.

The 64-year-old Girard, who has called the claims baseless, was questioned Thursday by the Paris police brigade charged with the protection of minors, the source said.

He was the city's powerful deputy mayor in charge of culture, but before that was the conduit for money given to Matzneff from the Saint Laurent fashion house.

