Ex-EU chief Tusk named acting head of Polish opposition party: spokesman

Warsaw, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Former EU chief Donald Tusk returned to frontline politics against Poland's governing right-wing populists on Saturday, taking over as acting head of the opposition Civic Platform (PO) party.

Following the resignation of party chairman Borys Budka "the tasks of PO chairman are being performed by Donald Tusk", party spokesman Jan Grabiec said after a meeting of the PO's national council.