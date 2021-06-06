UrduPoint.com
Ex-France Captain Guirado Plans 2022 Retirement

Sun 06th June 2021

Bordeaux, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Former France captain Guilhem Guirado said he plans to retire at the end of next season.

"I think it will be my last season," said the 34-year-old Montpellier hooker said late on Saturday in Pau at the end of his club's Top 14 campaign.

"It's in my head. You have to know how to stop, you have to know how to enjoy it fully," "I think I've given a lot." Guirado, who was part of France's under-21 World Cup-winning team in 2006, went on to play 74 times for Les Bleus' senior side, 32 as captain, and scoring eight tries.

He went to three World Cups and was part of the squad to reach the 2011 final.

He began his club career with local team Perpignan where he won a French title in 2009.

After Perpignan were relegated in 2014 he moved to big-spending Toulon winning the European Champions Cup in 2015.

He joined Montpellier in 2019 and won the European Challenge Cup last month. The club finished 10th in the Top 14 after losing to Pau in the final round.

He is under contract there until June 2022.

