Ex-France forward Henry gets Belgium World Cup deal

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Thierry Henry will rejoin Belgium as an assistant coach to Roberto Martinez in a deal through to the end of the 2022 World Cup, the country's football federation announced Monday.

The 44-year-old former Arsenal star previously worked with Martinez over two stints between 2016-2018 and during the recent European Championship.

Henry is Arsenal's all-time record goal-scorer and also the all-time top scorer for France and previously spent three troubled months in charge at Monaco between October 2018 and January 2019.

He was also head coach at Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact in Canada but left in March for family reasons connected to the Covid pandemic.