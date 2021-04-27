Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Former France winger Yoann Huget said on Monday his career is over after having surgery on a torn Achilles tendon.

Toulouse's Huget, who announced in November that he will retire at the end of the campaign, suffered the injury during the weekend's Top 14 win over Racing 92.

The 33-year-old was helped off the field by club officials on Saturday and television images showed his leg in a cast as he left the stadium in crutches.

"I've left surgery, it all went well. Now, it's time for a new life," he said on Instagram.

"Some time ago it was said my body was on its last legs, and now it's spoken before me.

End of the season, end of my career," he added.

Earlier, his club said the 2008 and 2019 Top 14 winner had undergone surgery, without mention of how long he would be out for.

"Thoughts today with @Huget14, who has had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon," the record 20-time French champions tweeted.

"Some of his best photos from the 2020-21 season," they added in a post with images of Huget.

The former Bayonne three-quarter, who played the last of his 62 Tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will miss Toulouse's end of season run-in which includes Saturday's European Champions Cup semi-final with Bordeaux-Begles.