Ex-general Petr Pavel Becomes New Czech President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Ex-general Petr Pavel becomes new Czech president

LONDON , Jan 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) -:Petr Pavel, a retired general and NATO commander, won the Czech presidential elections on Saturday with nearly 90% of the ballots counted.

Pavel won against billionaire and former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Prague Morning reported Pavel got 58% of votes, with Babis trailing at 42.9%.

Pavel, 61, launched his campaign with the slogan, "Let's bring order and peace back to the Czech Republic."The 68-year-old Babis has faced trial over fraud allegations connected to a €2 million (about $2.17 million) EU subsidy in September last year. He was acquitted from the lawsuit just four days ago.

