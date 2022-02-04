UrduPoint.com

Ex-German Leader Schroeder Nominated For Gazprom Board

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Ex-German leader Schroeder nominated for Gazprom board

Moscow, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a longtime friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was nominated Friday to serve on the board of Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

The announcement from the firm came as tensions skyrocket between Russia and the West over Ukraine and as western energy dependence on Russia comes under scrutiny.

Schroeder, 77, and other candidates on the list of Names released in a company statement must still be confirmed at the next general meeting of shareholders in June.

Despite worsening relations between Germany and Russia, Schroeder is already chairman of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

He is also on the shareholders committee of Nord Stream 2, a controversial Russian-German gas pipeline also built by Gazprom.

The former chancellor's pro-Kremlin stance has often angered Berlin, a sentiment which has grown amid fears of a Russian invasion on Ukraine.

Schroeder recently defended Moscow's decision to mass tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on Ukraine's border.

Germany's current Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to publicly assure that he will not be influenced by his predecessor on the current crisis.

"I did not ask him for advice, he did not give me any either," Scholz said.

He is due to visit Kyiv and Moscow this month to discuss the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Liberal FDP lawmaker Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann called for Schroeder's privileges as former chancellor to be questioned after Gazprom's announcement on Friday.

She accused him on Twitter of "harming" the country.

Germany closely cooperates with Moscow in energy, importing 55 percent of its gas from Russia.

But Berlin now wants to develop the construction of liquefied gas terminals to reduce its energy dependency on Russia.

Gerhard Schroeder was German Chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party SPD from 1999 to 2004.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter German Company Oil Visit Germany Berlin Nord Vladimir Putin June Border Gas From

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

5 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>