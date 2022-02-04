Ex-German leader Schroeder nominated for Gazprom board

Moscow, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a longtime friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was nominated Friday to serve on the board of Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

The announcement from the firm came as tensions skyrocket between Russia and the West over Ukraine and as western energy dependence on Russia comes under scrutiny.

Schroeder, 77, and other candidates on the list of Names released in a company statement must still be confirmed at the next general meeting of shareholders in June.

Despite worsening relations between Germany and Russia, Schroeder is already chairman of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

He is also on the shareholders committee of Nord Stream 2, a controversial Russian-German gas pipeline also built by Gazprom.

The former chancellor's pro-Kremlin stance has often angered Berlin, a sentiment which has grown amid fears of a Russian invasion on Ukraine.

Schroeder recently defended Moscow's decision to mass tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on Ukraine's border.

Germany's current Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to publicly assure that he will not be influenced by his predecessor on the current crisis.

"I did not ask him for advice, he did not give me any either," Scholz said.

He is due to visit Kyiv and Moscow this month to discuss the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Liberal FDP lawmaker Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann called for Schroeder's privileges as former chancellor to be questioned after Gazprom's announcement on Friday.

She accused him on Twitter of "harming" the country.

Germany closely cooperates with Moscow in energy, importing 55 percent of its gas from Russia.

But Berlin now wants to develop the construction of liquefied gas terminals to reduce its energy dependency on Russia.

Gerhard Schroeder was German Chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party SPD from 1999 to 2004.