Ex-Giants Boss Bochy To Manage French Team For Qualifiers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has agreed to manage the French national team in its qualifiers for the 2021 World Baseball Classic tournament.

"I've been thinking a while about what's next in my life after managing the Giants," Bochy said in a news release. "I want to stay involved and give back to baseball. Managing France is a perfect example of how I can help develop the game." The 64-year-old Bochy, who recently retired as manager of the Giants, was born in Landes de Bussac, France when his father was stationed there with the US Army.

France failed to qualify for the World Baseball Classic in both 2013 and 2017.

Bochy spent 25 seasons as a manager. He spent the first half of his career with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006), leading them to the 1998 National League pennant.

Bochy joined the Giants in 2007, winning three World Series championships in San Francisco. He has a career record of 2,003 wins and 2,029 losses.

