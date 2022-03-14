UrduPoint.com

Ex-guerrilla Petro Front Runner In Colombia Presidential Primaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Ex-guerrilla Petro front runner in Colombia presidential primaries

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Colombians voted for senator and former guerrilla Gustavo Petro as the left's presidential nominee by a wide margin on Sunday, making him the front runner in an election that could yield the country's first-ever leftist leader in May.

As predicted, the 61-year-old came out on top in the primaries -- called inter-party "consultations" -- which took place alongside elections for the Senate and House of Representatives, currently in the hands of right-wing parties.

But leftist candidates were projected to win the most seats in Colombia's Senate, as well as contending for second place in the lower house, partial results showed.

With more than 90 percent of polling stations counted, the left's Historical Pact coalition is set to win 17 of the 102 seats in the upper house, according to electoral authority figures.

In the lower house, it looks set to take 25 of the 165 seats in a tie with the Conservatives and behind the Liberals.

Nearly 39 million of Colombia's 50 million inhabitants were eligible to vote in a complex but critical election in a country plagued by violence and growing poverty levels.

"Colombia saw an election day with transparency and respect for rights," election authority head Alexander Vega said, referring to a largely incident-free vote.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Colombia May Sunday Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

1 day ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

1 day ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>