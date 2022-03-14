Ex-guerrilla Petro front runner in Colombia presidential primaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Colombians voted for senator and former guerrilla Gustavo Petro as the left's presidential nominee by a wide margin on Sunday, making him the front runner in an election that could yield the country's first-ever leftist leader in May.

As predicted, the 61-year-old came out on top in the primaries -- called inter-party "consultations" -- which took place alongside elections for the Senate and House of Representatives, currently in the hands of right-wing parties.

But leftist candidates were projected to win the most seats in Colombia's Senate, as well as contending for second place in the lower house, partial results showed.

With more than 90 percent of polling stations counted, the left's Historical Pact coalition is set to win 17 of the 102 seats in the upper house, according to electoral authority figures.

In the lower house, it looks set to take 25 of the 165 seats in a tie with the Conservatives and behind the Liberals.

Nearly 39 million of Colombia's 50 million inhabitants were eligible to vote in a complex but critical election in a country plagued by violence and growing poverty levels.

"Colombia saw an election day with transparency and respect for rights," election authority head Alexander Vega said, referring to a largely incident-free vote.