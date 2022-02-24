UrduPoint.com

Ex-guerrilla Petro Hopes To Be Colombia's First Leftist President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Ex-guerrilla Petro hopes to be Colombia's first leftist president

Cali, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Gustavo Petro is a former Colombian guerrilla who became mayor of Bogota and a senator -- now, he wants to be the first leftist president in the South American nation's history.

Polls suggest he stands a chance, with stated support of about 42 percent -- head and shoulders above any other contender in a country traditionally distrustful of the left.

The 61-year-old Petro, who is active on social media, hopes to win outright in the first round on May 29, for which he would need 50 percent of the vote.

If not, there will be a runoff on June 19.

He is an inspiring orator and crowds chant his name at political rallies where he rails against the ruling political "oligarchy" and promises to tackle poverty and social inequality.

Petro moves around with an entourage of bodyguards and snipers in armored cars in a country with a long history of violence and a toll of five assassinated presidential candidates.

In 2018, Petro lost the presidential race to right-wing Ivan Duque, who now has record disapproval rates.

Petro told AFP recently he would pursue a different leftist model than those of controversial leaders such as Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

He would instead align himself to a "progressivism" he associates with Chile's president-elect Gabriel Boric and Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Q: What kind of a leftist agenda would you pursue? A: "There is appearing in Latin America a new type of progressivism that... does not base the economy on the extraction of non-renewable raw materials (but rather) on knowledge and production.

"I think it would mark a different way of Latin American social struggle than (those of) Daniel Ortega and Maduro, which basically continue a rhetorical leftist idea based on oil extraction, based on having a banana republic that imprisons any kind of opponent.

" Petro says he would, however, resume diplomatic relations with Caracas, frozen since 2019, and restore order in the border region where armed groups fight over trafficking routes and resources.

Q: What would your first presidential decisions be? A: "The signing of (oil) exploration contracts in Colombia would cease... because we want to start the transition to (clean energy)... and the process of decarbonization of the economy.

"I think it is appropriate to establish a program to fight against immediate, urgent hunger... and to (restore) the country's great agricultural and food-producing potential." Q: How would you approach the United States? A: "There are common subjects. One of those... is the climate crisis...

"We have to see how, in a united way with America, we make the leap towards a decarbonized, oil-free, carbon-free economy." Q: In a country with a history of political assassinations, do you fear for your life? "A: "It doesn't stop appearing like a flash, when I get mixed up in the crowd, when I am on a stage and there is a full square (where from) anywhere someone could shoot... but I try to avoid thinking about that.

"Both the specter of fraud and the specter of death undoubtedly accompany us in some way in this presidential campaign." Q: What will you do about drug trafficking? A: "(The use of) Glyphosate (a herbicide used to eradicate coca plants) has been a major failure in Colombia.

"In addition to poisoning our land and waters, the cost of spraying one hectare with glyphosate is higher than the cost of giving the farmer fertile land."He would instead pursue "a peaceful policy of dismantling drug trafficking" that could include lighter penalties for those who agree to abandon the trade.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media Oil Bogota Caracas Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Turkish Lira May June Border 2018 2019 From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

12 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

13 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

14 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

14 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

14 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>