Tripoli, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Mahmud Jibril, the former head of the rebel government that overthrew Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, died Sunday of the coronavirus, his party said.

Jibril, 68, died in Cairo where he had been hospitalised for two weeks, said Khaled al-Mrimi, secretary of the Alliance of National Forces party founded by Jibril in 2012.