Ex-head Of Libya's Anti-Kadhafi Revolt Dies Of Coronavirus: Party
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:40 PM
Tripoli, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Mahmud Jibril, the former head of the rebel government that overthrew Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, died Sunday of the coronavirus, his party said.
Jibril, 68, died in Cairo where he had been hospitalised for two weeks, said Khaled al-Mrimi, secretary of the Alliance of National Forces party founded by Jibril in 2012.