Ex-Hull KR, Warrington forward Jordan Cox dies, aged 27

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves prop Jordan Cox has died aged 27 in non-suspicious circumstances and unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, the clubs announced on Thursday in separate statements.

Cox, who played for third-tier Doncaster last season, made more than 50 appearances in Super League during his career.

"During his brief spell at Warrington, Jordan was an incredibly popular member of the team and a real character in the dressing room," Wolves' CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club and in the Rugby League family. Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan's family and friends at this devastating time."Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell said Cox's death had come as a "terrible shock".

"Jordan always seemed so fully of life and spirit and his loss is so sad. I'd like to express my sincere condolences to his mum, girlfriend and family at this awful time," he added.