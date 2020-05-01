UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Hull KR, Warrington Forward Jordan Cox Dies, Aged 27

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Ex-Hull KR, Warrington forward Jordan Cox dies, aged 27

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves prop Jordan Cox has died aged 27 in non-suspicious circumstances and unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, the clubs announced on Thursday in separate statements.

Cox, who played for third-tier Doncaster last season, made more than 50 appearances in Super League during his career.

"During his brief spell at Warrington, Jordan was an incredibly popular member of the team and a real character in the dressing room," Wolves' CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club and in the Rugby League family. Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan's family and friends at this devastating time."Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell said Cox's death had come as a "terrible shock".

"Jordan always seemed so fully of life and spirit and his loss is so sad. I'd like to express my sincere condolences to his mum, girlfriend and family at this awful time," he added.

Related Topics

Died Family Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s efforts to combat COVID-19 guided by com ..

29 minutes ago

First shipment of urgent aid for UK’s healthcare ..

44 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

59 minutes ago

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

1 hour ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.