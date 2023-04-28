UrduPoint.com

Ex-insurance Salesman Elected Unlikely Mayor Of Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Ex-insurance salesman elected unlikely mayor of Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Berlin appointed its first conservative mayor in more than two decades on Thursday after the Christian Democrats (CDU) unseated the ruling left-wing coalition.

Kai Wegner, 50, a former insurance salesman who grew up in the city's Spandau neighbourhood, was sworn in as mayor after a vote in the local parliament confirming his appointment.

But celebrations were dampened by speculation that he may have been formally elected in the secret ballot with the help of the far-right AfD.

The CDU topped the polls in a rerun election in February after the chaotic initial vote in 2021 was found not to meet basic procedural standards.

The original election had installed a coalition between Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the far left, but the rerun tipped the balance towards the conservatives.

They then took up negotiations with the SPD, the second-biggest party, before presenting a coalition agreement earlier this month.

The Social Democrats recorded their worst post-war result in the capital in the February election, scraping second place a mere 53 votes ahead of the Greens.

The result spelt the end for the unhappy left-wing coalition led by SPD mayor Franziska Giffey, who will be demoted to economy minister in the new government.

Wegner was an unpopular choice for mayor with many of the SPD's more left-wing members.

He needed three rounds of votes to get elected after failing in the first two rounds to win an absolute majority.

And even then, questions were being asked about whether he would have succeeded without the AfD, which said it had voted for him.

Green politicians Bettina Jarasch and Werner Graf said the election was a "disastrous start to a government".

The fact the vote went to a third round suggested Wegner needed the support of the AfD, they said, adding the debacle had done "massive damage to the city, democracy and political culture".

The CDU and SPD have both said they want to prioritise home building and affordable living as rental prices in the capital have soared.

The original 2021 vote on the same day as national elections and the Berlin marathon was marred by mishaps including huge queues and some polling stations running out of ballots.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Democracy Vote Marathon Berlin Same February May Democrats Christian Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

11 minutes ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.