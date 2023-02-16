Ex-Inter Milan owner named head of Indonesian FA

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Inter Milan owner Erick Thohir was named Indonesia's football association chief on Thursday, several months after one of the worst stadium disasters in the sport's history.

The 52-year-old is Indonesia's minister of state-owned enterprises and one of the most influential figures in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

He ran President Joko Widodo's 2019 re-election campaign, serves as Indonesian Olympic Committee chief and once owned Inter Milan and DC United. His brother Garibaldi is one of Indonesia's youngest billionaires.

He secured the majority of votes at a football association meeting and will hold a press conference with FIFA representatives in the coming days to address match-fixing in Indonesia.

"Clean football should be our main goal, we can't even talk about achievement if we don't have clean football and this is not an easy thing to achieve," Thohir told reporters on Thursday.