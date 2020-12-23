UrduPoint.com
Ex-Italy Defender Bellugi Has Legs Amputated After Covid Complications

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Ex-Italy defender Bellugi has legs amputated after Covid complications

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Former Italy and Inter Milan defender Mauro Bellugi revealed on Tuesday that both his legs had been amputated following coronavirus complications.

Bellugi, 70, was hospitalised on November 4 after contracting Covid-19, with doctors forced to carry out a double amputation following a worsening of pre-existing conditions.

"They also took off my leg with which I scored against Borussia Moenchengladbach," said Bellugi of a goal scored for Inter in the European Cup in November 1971.

Bellugi, who also played for Bologna and Napoli during the 1960s and 1970s, went on to become a football pundit.

"I will wear prostheses like those of (Oscar) Pistorius, so I will overtake you in the corridors of the television studios," he told journalist Luca Serafini on altropensiero.net.

Bellugi won the Serie A title with Inter in 1971, and also played for Italy in the World Cup of 1974 and 1978.

