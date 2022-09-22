UrduPoint.com

Ex-Khmer Rouge Leader's Life Sentence Upheld

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ex-Khmer Rouge leader's life sentence upheld

IGDIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A UN-backed court in Cambodia on Thursday upheld the life imprisonment of former Khmer Rouge regime leader Khieu Samphan.

The Supreme Court Chamber of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia ruled that the "life sentence was just, based on the atrocities by people during the Khmer Rouge's reign of terror." "It declared that the decision is final and cannot be appealed further," daily Phnom Penh Post reported.

The only surviving member of the radical Communist regime, Samphan, 91, along with former chief ideologue Nuon Chea, was convicted in 2018 for committing genocide during the ultra-communist regime's rule from 1975 to 1979.

Thursday's decision also marked an end of the judicial process launched in 2006 to bring to justice perpetrators of the reign of terror as no one else is being tried.

The duo was found guilty of genocide against the Cham and Vietnamese ethnic groups. They were sentenced to life behind bars in 2014.

In another verdict, they had been found criminally responsible for the evacuation of Phnom Penh on April 17, 1975, a second forced movement of people, and the execution of Lon Nol soldiers and officials at a remote, rural site.

The Khmer Rouge swept to power in April 1975, overthrowing the US-backed Lon Nol regime and instituting a series of brutal policies to turn the country into an agrarian regime.

This came at the expense of at least 1.5 million lives, which were lost through work, torture, or execution.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Phnom Penh Cambodia SITE Chamber April 2018 Post From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

5 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

20 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

46 minutes ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.