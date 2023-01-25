UrduPoint.com

Ex-Kyiv Governor Named Deputy Head Of Ukrainian President's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ex-Kyiv governor named deputy head of Ukrainian president's office

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Oleksiy Kuleba, the former governor of Kyiv, has been named as the new deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, part of the country's biggest political reshuffle since the war with Russia began early last year.

Kuleba's appointment was confirmed with a presidential decree on Tuesday.

He replaces Kyrylo Tymoshenko, one of several senior officials who have stepped down or were sacked amid a government push to defuse concerns over corruption.

Zelenskyy on Monday announced a major reshuffle at various levels in ministries, central and local administrative bodies, as well as law enforcement.

Related Topics

Corruption Governor Ukraine Russia Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

18 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

37 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.