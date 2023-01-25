ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Oleksiy Kuleba, the former governor of Kyiv, has been named as the new deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, part of the country's biggest political reshuffle since the war with Russia began early last year.

Kuleba's appointment was confirmed with a presidential decree on Tuesday.

He replaces Kyrylo Tymoshenko, one of several senior officials who have stepped down or were sacked amid a government push to defuse concerns over corruption.

Zelenskyy on Monday announced a major reshuffle at various levels in ministries, central and local administrative bodies, as well as law enforcement.