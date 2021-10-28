Ex-Lions forward Carmichael dies at 77

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward Sandy Carmichael, who once famously finished a game despite fracturing his cheekbone in five places, has died at the age of 77.

Confirming the news of his death, a Scottish Rugby tweet read: "Scottish Rugby is saddened to hear former Internationalist & @lionsofficial Sandy Carmichael MBE has died earlier today.

"He was a giant of the game in Scotland in many ways and our thoughts and condolences go to his friends and family at this time.

" Carmichael earned 50 caps for Scotland between 1967 and 1978 and was part of Lions squads in 1971 and 1974.

During a fiery encounter against Canterbury during the 1971 Lions tour, Carmichael suffered multiple fractures to his cheekbone but still managed to finish the game.

The British and Irish Lions tweeted: "We are saddened to learn of the death of Lion #497 Sandy Carmichael MBE.

"Carmichael was part of the revered 1971 & 1974 squads and was recognised as one of the bravest as well as fairest players to grace the game."