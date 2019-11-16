UrduPoint.com
Sat 16th November 2019

Ex-Liverpool defender Matteo has brain tumour op

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has undergone surgery on a brain tumour.

Matteo, 45, had the operation on Monday and is currently being treated in a Leeds hospital after coming out of intensive care.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dom, his family and friends and we will be offering our support to them throughout this difficult time," Liverpool said in a statement on Saturday.

"A popular member of the Liverpool side in the 1990s and a regular pundit and commentator on LFCTV in recent years, Matteo made his debut for the Reds in October 1993.

"We wish Dom a full and speedy recovery and will offer any support we can to his wife and family.

" Matteo started his career with Liverpool and made 155 appearances before moving to Leeds.

He scored one of the more memorable goals in Leeds history when his header against AC Milan in the San Siro secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages in the 2000-01 season.

After four years he moved on to Blackburn and then finally Stoke, as well as winning six caps for Scotland.

"Wishing my mate Dominic Matteo a speedy recovery - one of life's good guys," former Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler wrote on Twitter, with Rio Ferdinand echoing similar sentiments and sending "best wishes".

