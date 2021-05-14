UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Man Utd Boss Ferguson 'grateful' For Extra Years After Brain Haemorrhage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson 'grateful' for extra years after brain haemorrhage

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson says he is "grateful for the three years extra" he has had after suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2018, revealing he had been "terrified" of losing his memory.

The 79-year-old Scot was speaking to the BBC ahead of the release of "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In", a documentary directed by his son Jason.

Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns as United boss, said having such a narrow escape had changed his outlook on life.

"Probably not taking things too seriously in terms of knowing that you're vulnerable... if I go tomorrow I'll be grateful for three years extra I had," he said.

"That's a feeling I've had for quite a while now." The documentary begins with the audio of the call to the emergency services that Jason made after Ferguson fell ill at home.

"I tried to get out of my bed and just collapsed," said Ferguson, who stepped down as United boss in 2013.

"I was very fortunate because I fell against a shoe rack, and all the shoes fell out and made a noise, and Cathy (his wife) was downstairs.

"She came up and got me sat up against the wall, and that's the last thing I remember." Ferguson had emergency surgery and was in intensive care for several days.

He said he was terrified when he was unable to talk during a visit from his grandsons in hospital.

"I always depended on that (memory)," he said. "And then my two grandsons were in with me, and all of a sudden I stopped talking, I just couldn't get a word out.

"And at that moment I was a bit terrified to be honest with you. And I'm starting to think 'What are we going to do now? You can't talk, has my memory gone?'.

"Then the speech therapist started, she was fantastic, got me to write all the Names of my family, all the names of my players, and then about 10 days later it came back."Ferguson, renowned for his fierce temper and competitive streak as a manager, said audiences "may be quite startled" by the way he comes across.

"They may say, 'he wasn't like that as a manager, he's a different guy, he's human'," he said.

Related Topics

Visit Wife Manchester United May 2018 Family All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

41 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.