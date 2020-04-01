UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies From Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Ex-Marseille president Pape Diouf dies from coronavirus

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting coronavirus, a family source told AFP on Wednesday.

Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side that lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.

He was set to leave Dakar for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated for COVID-19 in France but the plane never left Senegal.

Diouf was also a journalist and a football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome.

Related Topics

Football France Died Nice Marseille Dakar Chad Senegal Citizenship Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

8 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

6 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

6 hours ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

6 hours ago

Nordic coronavirus bond snapped up

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.