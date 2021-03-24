UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-McDonald's France Directors Questioned In Fraud Inquiry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ex-McDonald's France directors questioned in fraud inquiry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :French police on Wednesday questioned four former executives of the McDonald's restaurant chain in France, on suspicion they helped shift profits to the US in order to cut French tax bills, a source close to the inquiry said.

The executives, including former McDonald's France CEO Denis Hennequin, were summoned by anti-fraud investigators at the behest of the National Financial Prosecutor's office, said the source, confirming a report in the Canard Enchaine newspaper.

The inquiry focuses on a 2009 agreement between the French subsidiary of the American fast-food giant, its second-largest market in the world outside the US, and its parent company.

Under the terms of the accord, McDonald's France doubled the royalty payments to the US headquarters to 10 percent of its sales from five percent.

Investigators say the move deprived French tax authorities of millions of Euros that instead went to American shareholders.

They are also looking into a 400 million euro payment ($470 million) under the 2009 accord to the US group for "intangible assets," money that was nonetheless routed through McDonald's European headquarters in Luxembourg.

But Luxembourg authorities have refused requests from French police for details on the transfer, the Canard Enchaine reported.

According to the report, prosecutors are seeking restitution of 300 million to 600 million euros.

In a statement, McDonald's told the paper that it is "cooperating" with the French authorities on the "complex question of the royalty values for the brand and its know-how." sm/js/sjw/lthMCDONALD'S

Related Topics

World Police France Company Luxembourg Euro Money Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

51 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

59 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.