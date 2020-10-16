Ex-Mexican defense minister arrested in US: FM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in the United States on unknown charges, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he had been informed by US ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, that Cienfuegos, who was defense chief from 2012-2018, had been detained at Los Angeles airport.