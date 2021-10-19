UrduPoint.com

Ex-Nazi death camp secretary who fled trial faces court

Itzehoe, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary who absconded before her trial appeared in court in Germany on Tuesday to face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The first woman to be prosecuted for Nazi-era crimes in decades, Irmgard Furchner is charged with complicity in the killing of more than 11,000 people at Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

A bailiff brought the pensioner into the regional court in the northern town of Itzehoe seated in a wheelchair, with her head covered by a scarf and her face by a coronavirus mask.

It was the second attempt to start proceedings against Furchner after she fled the retirement home where she lives on September 30, as her trial was set to begin, and headed to a metro station.

The defendant managed to evade police for several hours before being apprehended in the nearby city of Hamburg and temporarily held in custody by authorities.

Furchner was released five days later "under the condition of precautionary measures", said court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer.

According to media reports, the accused was fitted with an electronic tag to monitor her whereabouts.

