Ex-NBA Champion Pau Gasol Retires

Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Barcelona, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Double NBA winner and Europe's most succesful basketball player Pau Gasol announced his retirement aged 41 on Tuesday.

Centre Gasol, the older brother of Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, won the competition in 2009 as well as a year later during his time at the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was a six-time NBA All-Star after being named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2002.

For Spain, Gasol, who also had spells with the Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks, claimed two Olympic silver medals and a bronze.

He finished his career with a Liga ACB title in Spain in June while with hometown club Barcelona.

