Ex-NBA Commissioner Stern Undergoes Brain Surgery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Ex-NBA commissioner Stern undergoes brain surgery

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery on Thursday after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the NBA announced.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the league said in a news release.

ESPN reported that Stern collapsed at a New York restaurant and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors performed the operation.

Stern served as commissioner from 2006 to 2014 before he was replaced by Adam Silver. Before that he was deputy commissioner under Russ Granik from 1990 to 2006.

gph/dw

