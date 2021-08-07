UrduPoint.com

Ex-NBA Player Jeremy Lin Tests Positive For Covid

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

Ex-NBA player Jeremy Lin tests positive for Covid

Beijing, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Jeremy Lin has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment in Shanghai, the former NBA guard and first Asian-American to win an NBA title said in a social media post Saturday.

Lin announced in June he was rejoining the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks after a failed NBA comeback.

He tested positive for coronavirus on his third day in quarantine after flying to Shanghai from San Francisco, the 32-year-old posted on Chinese social network Weibo.

"I was shocked and a little bewildered," he wrote of his initial reaction to the diagnosis.

Lin, who said he had been vaccinated in the US and tested negative for coronavirus multiple times before travelling to China, was unsure when he had contracted Covid-19.

The athlete said he was receiving treatment in Shanghai, and was showing light symptoms.

Lin began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010, going on to play for the New York Knicks and several other US teams. He has struggled with injury in recent seasons.

China requires travellers from abroad to submit to multiple Covid-19 tests as well as weeks of strict isolation.

Despite some of the world's strictest containment measures, the country is currently facing its largest outbreak in months after infected airport workers sparked hundreds of cases.

Related Topics

World China Social Media San Francisco Beijing Shanghai New York June Post From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

11 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

11 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

11 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.