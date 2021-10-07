UrduPoint.com

Ex-NBA Players Charged In $4 Mn Health Fraud Scheme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Ex-NBA players charged in $4 mn health fraud scheme

New York, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with allegedly defrauding the league's health insurance scheme of almost $4 million, New York prosecutors said Thursday.

The prosecutors accuse Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets, of orchestrating the fraud, in which they say he received kickbacks of $230,000.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who was part of the Boston Celtics side that won the 2008 NBA Championship, and Tony Allen -- a six-time NBA All-Defensive Team member -- were also charged in the scheme that allegedly ran from at least 2017 to last year.

According to the indictment, the accused defrauded the NBA player's health and welfare benefit plan by submitting false reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that had not been carried out.

Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York say Williams recruited other players to the scheme by offering to give them fake invoices to support their fraudulent claims.

He "was the scheme's linchpin," lead prosecutor Audrey Strauss told reporters.

The indictment alleges that the accused submitted false claims totaling $3.9 million and that the players received about $2.5 million in fraudulent payouts.

Other players charged include former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, Sebastian Telfair, who played for several NBA teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers, and ex-Los Angeles Clippers pick Darius Miles.

The players were all charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Williams was also charged with aggravated identity theft.

One of the player's spouses was also charged. Strauss said 16 of the 19 accused were arrested Thursday around the country.

Telfair was due to appear in court in New York later Thursday, she added.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Shannon Angeles Lead Cleveland Boston Houston New York 2017 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

31 minutes ago
 SSP orders postings of 15 SIs

SSP orders postings of 15 SIs

49 seconds ago
 Takeovers that changed football history

Takeovers that changed football history

51 seconds ago
 Izagirre 'coming home' with Movistar return

Izagirre 'coming home' with Movistar return

53 seconds ago
 Ailing Czech president to cast ballot at home

Ailing Czech president to cast ballot at home

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.