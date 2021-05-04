UrduPoint.com
Ex-Olympic Boxer Charged With Killing Lover, Unborn Child

Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

Ex-Olympic boxer charged with killing lover, unborn child

San Juan, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Puerto Rican former Olympic boxer Felix Verdejo was charged Monday with killing his lover and their unborn child, in a case that has ignited anger over violence against women in the US territory.

Verdejo appeared for a virtual hearing in the Federal court in San Juan, where the judge charged him with three counts of kidnapping and murdering Keishla Rodriguez, who was pregnant at the time.

The judge, Camille Velez, ordered that the 27-year-old Verdejo be held without bail ahead of a plea hearing, reported local newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

A federal complaint obtained by AFP stated that Verdejo, who is married and was also in a relationship with Rodriguez, allegedly kidnapped the victim on April 29 after she told him she was pregnant.

Verdejo asked another person, whom the affidavit refers to as a "witness", for help in terminating Rodriguez's pregnancy.

Verdejo -- who in his career won 27 fights, 17 by knockout -- "punched the victim in the face, and she was injected with a syringe filled with a substance," stated the affidavit of the FBI agent who led the investigation.

He and the witness then tied Rodriguez's hands and feet with wire, and tied her to a block.

Then they drove to a lagoon in San Juan, where she was "tossed off the side of the bridge and into the water," the affidavit said.

Verdejo then shot Rodriguez when she was already in the water.

