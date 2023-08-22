Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's divisive ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the kingdom Tuesday, after 15 years in exile and hours before parliament votes for a new prime minister.

The billionaire landed in a private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport at 9 am (0200 GMT), to be greeted by hundreds of noisy "Red Shirt" supporters waving banners and singing songs.

Thaksin emerged briefly from the terminal building to bow and offer a floral garland at a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as a mark of respect before waving to supporters.

The former Manchester City owner was led away by officials to face arrest on old criminal cases, in the latest act in the kingdom's rolling political drama.

Lawmakers will vote in the afternoon to install business tycoon Srettha Thavisin as prime minister at the head of a coalition led by the Pheu Thai party -- the latest incarnation of Thaksin's political movement.

Earlier, a Facebook video posted by his sister Yingluck -- like Thaksin, ousted from power by Thailand's generals -- showed the 74-year-old shaking hands with the crew as he boarded his jet in Singapore.

"The day you are waiting for is finally come," Yingluck wrote.