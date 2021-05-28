Ex-policemen jailed over false drug arrest of Russian journalist: reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A court in Moscow on Friday sentenced five former policemen to several years in jail for planting drugs on a prominent investigative journalist, local media reported.

State news agency TASS and other media quoted the judge in court sentencing the men to between five and 12 years after finding them guilty in the 2019 case involving journalist Ivan Golunov.